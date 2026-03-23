GSK (LON:GSK) Insider Wendy Becker Acquires 411 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Becker bought 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,963 per share, with a total value of £8,067.93.

Wendy Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, February 20th, Wendy Becker purchased 3,334 shares of GSK stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,219 per share, for a total transaction of £73,981.46.

GSK Trading Down 0.6%

GSK stock traded down GBX 11.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,939. 886,705,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,118,266. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,024.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,817.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20. GSK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,242.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,282.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK ( LON:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 172 EPS for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,660 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,940 target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,917.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

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GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

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