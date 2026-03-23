Gradient Investments LLC Sells 28,065 Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF $UYLD

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,065 shares during the period. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $70,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UYLD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,912,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,344,000 after buying an additional 1,133,106 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,130,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,837,000 after acquiring an additional 53,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 720,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after acquiring an additional 235,886 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 439,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 1,273.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 300,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 278,338 shares during the period.

Get Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UYLD opened at $51.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.