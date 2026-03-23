Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 47,939 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,362,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,939 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $112,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,102,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,545,000 after buying an additional 206,717 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 52,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 70,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter.

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Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 2.9%

AVDE opened at $81.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average is $82.81. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

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