Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 32,277 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,785,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares during the quarter. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $93,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

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NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SPYI stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

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