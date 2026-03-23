Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 13,806 Shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF $DCRE

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF worth $16,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 240,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter.

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DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1944 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation. DCRE was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is issued by DoubleLine.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report).

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