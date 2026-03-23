Gradient Investments LLC Has $33.31 Million Stock Position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF $PCMM

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,773 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.18% of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF worth $33,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Balance Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 271.1% in the second quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 50,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 36,604 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 114,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 48,127 shares during the period.

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BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCMM opened at $49.59 on Monday. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report).

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