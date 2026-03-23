Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $28,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

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ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $124.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.86 and a 200 day moving average of $151.71. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $78.62 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.89.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Dividend Announcement

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $2.3516 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 155.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile. ARKW was launched on Sep 30, 2014 and is issued by ARK.

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