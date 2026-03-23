Gradient Investments LLC Buys 62,596 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $39,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after buying an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,610,000 after buying an additional 2,287,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 466.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 194.7% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,735 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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