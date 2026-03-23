Gradient Investments LLC Buys 132,035 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 564.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,035 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,612,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,870,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,362,000 after buying an additional 580,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $2,455,929,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4%

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $109.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

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Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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