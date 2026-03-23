Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 82,682 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,682 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $29,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.91 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average is $107.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

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