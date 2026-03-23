Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Gossamer Bio to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 6.5%

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.09. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Gossamer Bio had a negative net margin of 351.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,774.72%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 496.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 50,666 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 19,123.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,845,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2012, the company is focused on discovering and developing oral, once-daily therapies for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, as well as oncology indications. Gossamer Bio leverages a deep pipeline of small-molecule candidates aimed at improving patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

The company’s lead programs include GB004, an S1P1 receptor modulator in late-stage development for ulcerative colitis, and GB1275, a CD11b modulator being investigated in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.