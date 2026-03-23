Goodman Financial Corp Has $15.88 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up about 3.0% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

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Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.52. Antero Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Antero Resources had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AR

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 319,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,068.26. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,242 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,648. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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