Goodman Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Goodman Financial Corp lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,040 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,694,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,413,000 after purchasing an additional 306,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,857,000 after buying an additional 286,148 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 559.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,519,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,303,000 after buying an additional 1,288,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 48.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,867,000 after acquiring an additional 461,761 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 508.2% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 951,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,440,000 after acquiring an additional 795,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Evercore set a $60.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.93.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.7%

AAP opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.16) earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.99%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

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