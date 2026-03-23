Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after HSBC downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $11.71. Galp Energia SGPS shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 6,203 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galp Energia SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Galp Energia SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Galp Energia SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Galp Energia SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS Price Performance

Galp Energia SGPS Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil’s pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.