Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 531,626 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,201,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 531,626 shares during the period. Fulton Financial makes up about 0.8% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 373.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 69.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,075.35. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ FULT opened at $19.62 on Monday. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $336.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.68%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Fulton Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker FULT, is the financial holding company for Fulton Bank, headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a broad range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Fulton Bank, targeting both individual and corporate clients. Fulton Financial’s offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, treasury management, and specialized banking services designed to support personal wealth goals and business growth initiatives.

Through Fulton Bank, the company provides retail banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and home equity products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

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