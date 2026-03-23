Fulton Bank N.A. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,546 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 71,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,666 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE VZ opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $51.67.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.The business had revenue of $36.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 68.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Williams Trading set a $54.00 price target on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

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Key Stories Impacting Verizon Communications

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $9,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 145,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,873.09. This represents a 57.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $429,905.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,739.60. The trade was a 17.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,148 shares of company stock worth $10,780,356. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

See Also

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