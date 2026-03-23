Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,810 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1157 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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