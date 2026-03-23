Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 547 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BlackRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in BlackRock by 6,347.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

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BlackRock Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $958.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,062.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,086.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.93%.BlackRock’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.73 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,308.89.

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Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total transaction of $417,690.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,174.85. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total transaction of $31,675,823.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,724.98. The trade was a 71.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock worth $123,999,249. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

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