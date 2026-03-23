Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 13,318 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 406.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 228.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,471 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Phillip Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.2%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $150.68 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.53 and a 200 day moving average of $168.78.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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