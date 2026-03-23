fuboTV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 30,846 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 20,172 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 170,279 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $434,211.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 561,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,641.40. The trade was a 23.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 177.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Trading Down 8.4%

fuboTV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,103,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,765,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. fuboTV has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $365.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.15.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 5.72%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. fuboTV’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUBO. Raymond James Financial began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on fuboTV

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

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