Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $134.88, but opened at $126.45. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $126.45, with a volume of 280 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 3.1%

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth $398,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd is an Israeli publicly traded holding company specializing in the software and information technology sectors. Founded in 1985 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FORTY, the company focuses on acquiring, investing in and developing independent software firms. Its core mission is to foster innovation in enterprise software, cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions.

The company’s principal activities center on holding controlling and significant equity stakes in several market-leading software enterprises.

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