Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) versus Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Snail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment -1.89% 12.12% 4.19% Snail -17.79% -12.69% -1.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Flutter Entertainment and Snail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 2 6 15 2 2.68 Snail 1 1 0 0 1.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $234.65, suggesting a potential upside of 123.93%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than Snail.

0.4% of Snail shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Flutter Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of Snail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Snail”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $16.38 billion 1.12 -$310.00 million ($1.80) -58.22 Snail $81.23 million 0.25 -$27.24 million ($0.74) -0.72

Snail has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flutter Entertainment. Flutter Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snail has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats Snail on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flutter Entertainment

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Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Snail

(Get Free Report)

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

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