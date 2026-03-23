First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,492 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $15,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 379.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75,942 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

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First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of LGOV opened at $21.45 on Monday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $659.59 million, a PE ratio of -11,253.93 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF’s payout ratio is currently -46,694.65%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation. LGOV was launched on Jan 22, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

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