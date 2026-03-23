Financial Analysis: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) & Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bimini Capital Management and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 0.00 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $2.68, indicating a potential upside of 78.89%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Management 34.35% 63.32% 4.15% Granite Point Mortgage Trust -31.24% -15.52% -4.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Granite Point Mortgage Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Management $16.89 million 1.66 $5.80 million $0.58 4.79 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $131.73 million 0.54 -$41.15 million ($1.16) -1.29

Bimini Capital Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bimini Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Bimini Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bimini Capital Management beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bimini Capital Management

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Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Royal Palm Capital, LLC. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm Capital, LLC. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

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Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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