Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 and last traded at GBX 43.77, with a volume of 145928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -133.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.61. The stock has a market cap of £50.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurriaan Dekkers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182, for a total transaction of £7,280. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development.

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