Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,061.00 and last traded at $1,062.3230, with a volume of 458828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,127.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,956.92.

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Fair Isaac Trading Down 5.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,391.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,576.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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