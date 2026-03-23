Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) & Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC) Financial Review

Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC – Get Free Report) and Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avidia Bancorp and Eurobank Ergasias Services and, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidia Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 Eurobank Ergasias Services and 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Avidia Bancorp and Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidia Bancorp -2.23% -1.32% -0.12% Eurobank Ergasias Services and N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

0.2% of Eurobank Ergasias Services and shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Avidia Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eurobank Ergasias Services and pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Avidia Bancorp pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eurobank Ergasias Services and pays out -22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avidia Bancorp and Eurobank Ergasias Services and”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidia Bancorp $147.61 million 2.62 -$3.29 million $0.24 80.25 Eurobank Ergasias Services and N/A N/A N/A ($0.09) -23.24

Eurobank Ergasias Services and has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avidia Bancorp. Eurobank Ergasias Services and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avidia Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eurobank Ergasias Services and beats Avidia Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidia Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Avidia Bancorp Inc. is a chartered stock savings bank. It operates full-service banking offices principally in western Middlesex County and eastern Worcester County, in Massachusetts. Avidia Bancorp Inc. is based in HUDSON, Mass.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

(Get Free Report)

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property. The company offers current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking, mortgages, overdrafts, loans and other credit facilities, foreign currency and derivative products to corporate entities, custody and clearing services, and cash management and trade services, as well as corporate finance, and merger and acquisitions advice services. It also provides financial instruments trading and services to institutional investors, as well as specialized financial advice and intermediation services; and mutual fund products, and institutional asset management and equity brokerage services. In addition, the company is involved in the investment property activities related to a portfolio of commercial real estate assets; property management and other investing activities; and provision of private banking services for medium and high net worth individuals. Further, it offers business-to-business e-commerce, accounting, tax, leasing, factoring, informatics data processing, pension assurance intermediary, fund management, real estate, and other services, as well as produces and distributes solar generated electric energy. Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. was founded in 1924 and is based in Athens, Greece.

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