Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 205698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETON. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eton Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.67 million, a PE ratio of -128.90 and a beta of 1.19.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.
The company’s product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.
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