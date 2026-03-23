Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DYN) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2026 – Dyne Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2026 – Dyne Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Dyne Therapeutics had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Dyne Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Dyne Therapeutics had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,190. This represents a 35.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

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Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company’s proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne’s lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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