Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dynagas LNG Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dynagas LNG Partners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dynagas LNG Partners
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors
|604
|1621
|1691
|101
|2.32
As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Dynagas LNG Partners’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynagas LNG Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dynagas LNG Partners
|39.36%
|15.20%
|6.96%
|Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors
|1.41%
|-207.09%
|-0.80%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dynagas LNG Partners
|$156.62 million
|$61.65 million
|3.03
|Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors
|$7.08 billion
|$250.84 million
|15.89
Dynagas LNG Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Dynagas LNG Partners rivals beat Dynagas LNG Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared.
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
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