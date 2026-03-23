Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $320.98, but opened at $362.08. Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $379.66, with a volume of 1,520,851 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 11.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.03. The firm has a market cap of $473.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.65.

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Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 263.9% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Korea 25-50 index. The fund provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. KORU was launched on Apr 11, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

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