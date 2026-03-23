Diageo (NYSE:DEO) & Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Head to Head Analysis

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) and Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diageo and Carlsberg AS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $20.25 billion 2.04 $2.35 billion N/A N/A Carlsberg AS $13.49 billion 1.23 $901.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Carlsberg AS.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Diageo and Carlsberg AS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 3 5 5 0 2.15 Carlsberg AS 0 1 2 2 3.20

Diageo presently has a consensus target price of $116.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.64%. Given Diageo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diageo is more favorable than Carlsberg AS.

Dividends

Diageo pays an annual dividend of $4.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Carlsberg AS pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Volatility & Risk

Diageo has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlsberg AS has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diageo and Carlsberg AS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A Carlsberg AS N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diageo beats Carlsberg AS on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diageo

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Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products. The company provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s, Smirnoff, Cîroc, Ketel One, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Casamigos, Tanqueray, Guinness, Shui Jing Fang, Yenì, McDowell’s, Don Papa, Aviation American, Seagram, Seagram’s 7 Crown, Zacapa, Black Dog, Black & White, Signature, Royal Challenge, Godawan, Antiquity, Gordon’s, Old Parr, Windsor, Bundaberg, Ypióca, Bulleit, and Bell’s brand names. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Türkiye, Australia, Korea, India, Greater China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Nigeria, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Carlsberg AS

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Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

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