Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target to GBX 460

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 to GBX 460 in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.

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J D Wetherspoon Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of LON JDW traded up GBX 23.93 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 577. The stock had a trading volume of 5,230,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 703.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 686.12. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 530.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 814.50. The company has a market cap of £608.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.30.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 15.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J D Wetherspoon had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that J D Wetherspoon will post 52.8508772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at J D Wetherspoon

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Ben Whitley sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679, for a total value of £47,061.49. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 144 shares of company stock valued at $105,551. 29.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

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