Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target to GBX 460

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 to GBX 460 in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.
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J D Wetherspoon Trading Up 4.3%
J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 15.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J D Wetherspoon had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that J D Wetherspoon will post 52.8508772 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at J D Wetherspoon
In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Ben Whitley sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679, for a total value of £47,061.49. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 144 shares of company stock valued at $105,551. 29.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.
The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.
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