Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA) Trading Up 8.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 35,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 231,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

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Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMRA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galecto Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company developing small‐molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company’s research focuses on inhibiting galectin‐3, an extracellular carbohydrate‐binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase‐like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin‐3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin‐3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

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