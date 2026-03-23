Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.35. Dai Nippon Printing shares last traded at $9.3063, with a volume of 664 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dai Nippon Printing to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Dai Nippon Printing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.39%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

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Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

Further Reading

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