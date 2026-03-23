Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Receives $29.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.5556.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEM. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

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Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $12.75 on Monday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.16.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mary Kay Fenton sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $59,900.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,295.60. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,982 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $67,854.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 164,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,171. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,878. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,766,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after buying an additional 1,365,248 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,510,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,228,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 520,024 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 632.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,932,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,289 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

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