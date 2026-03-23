Critical Analysis: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) & WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Foundry Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp -9.82% -2.84% -0.44%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $11.85 million 0.95 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp $87.25 million 3.02 -$11.91 million ($0.46) -27.59

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WCF Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WCF Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blue Foundry Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Blue Foundry Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products. It operates through full-service offices in Webster City, Independence, and Tama, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

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