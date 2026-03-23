Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $34.05. Approximately 256,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,244,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Lifesci Capital raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

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Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.08. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.46% and a negative net margin of 6,046.22%.The business had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $396,570.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 137,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,464.37. This represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 6,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $266,304.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,060.07. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 59,717 shares of company stock worth $2,291,939 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,381,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,683 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,648,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,368,869 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,933,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,736,000 after buying an additional 1,163,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after buying an additional 926,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,723,000 after buying an additional 625,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company’s proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics’ research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

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