Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.20 and last traded at $105.2660. 6,721,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 7,331,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDO. Mizuho decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.68.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,120,122.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,608,787.12. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $241,256.25. Following the sale, the director owned 5,892,034 shares in the company, valued at $758,128,014.78. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,101 shares of company stock worth $57,510,645. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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