Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.23 and last traded at $100.8970. Approximately 253,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 881,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CNR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Core Natural Resources from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

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Core Natural Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.54 million. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Natural Resources

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 40,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $4,122,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,000. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,717.80. This represents a 24.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 51,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 1,290.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Core Natural Resources

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Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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