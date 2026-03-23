Copa (CPA) & The Competition Critical Survey

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) is one of 37 public companies in the “TRANS – AIRLINE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Copa to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copa and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $3.62 billion $671.65 million 7.02 Copa Competitors $14.07 billion $672.84 million 27.41

Copa’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Copa. Copa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Copa pays an annual dividend of $6.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Copa pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 24.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Copa has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

70.1% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa 18.57% 25.62% 10.92% Copa Competitors 5.09% 20.89% 4.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Copa and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 0 2 8 1 2.91 Copa Competitors 651 2286 3405 239 2.49

Copa currently has a consensus target price of $166.44, suggesting a potential upside of 45.75%. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies have a potential upside of 30.02%. Given Copa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Copa has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copa’s peers have a beta of 11.12, indicating that their average stock price is 1,012% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Copa beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

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