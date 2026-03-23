Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Issues Earnings Results

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports.
Context Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 480,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $277.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.97. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 508,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 188,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 7,153.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 2,557,448 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on CNTX
Context Therapeutics Company Profile
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CNTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company’s research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.
With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.
Further Reading
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