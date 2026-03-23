Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 317,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 763,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$34.18 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

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Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc and changed its name to Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc in June 2023.

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