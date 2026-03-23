Comparing Boise Cascade (BCC) & Its Peers

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG PRD – WOOD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Boise Cascade to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boise Cascade and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boise Cascade $6.40 billion $132.84 million 20.38 Boise Cascade Competitors $4.76 billion $261.89 million 22.48

Boise Cascade has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Boise Cascade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Boise Cascade has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boise Cascade’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Boise Cascade and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boise Cascade 2.07% 6.54% 4.09% Boise Cascade Competitors 10.27% 4.59% 3.76%

Dividends

Boise Cascade pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Boise Cascade pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 105.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Boise Cascade has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Boise Cascade and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boise Cascade 1 1 5 0 2.57 Boise Cascade Competitors 300 1299 1199 49 2.35

Boise Cascade currently has a consensus price target of $105.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.29%. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies have a potential upside of 25.76%. Given Boise Cascade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boise Cascade is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Boise Cascade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Boise Cascade shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boise Cascade beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing; and engineered wood products. It markets and sells its products to dealers, home improvement centers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and industrial converters for use in the construction of new residential housing, repair-and-remodeling of existing housing, construction of light industrial and commercial buildings, and other industrial applications. Boise Cascade Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.