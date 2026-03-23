Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.90 and last traded at GBX 2.54, with a volume of 2405493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98.

Cizzle Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -54.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of £10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.56.

Cizzle Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021. Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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