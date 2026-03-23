Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 233,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 213,177 shares.The stock last traded at $42.1690 and had previously closed at $41.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth $2,737,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 68,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. is the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, serving both consumer and enterprise customers across the island and through international telecommunications links. The company offers a full range of voice, data and multimedia services and operates as the incumbent fixed-line operator while also competing in mobile, broadband and enterprise markets. Its network footprint and traffic interchange capabilities support domestic communications and cross-border connectivity for carriers and multinational businesses.

Chunghwa Telecom’s product and service portfolio includes fixed-line telephony, mobile services (including 4G and 5G wireless access), broadband internet (DSL and fiber-to-the-home), and IPTV.

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