Christopher Burn Acquires 1,000 Shares of Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) Stock

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Burn bought 1,000 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $14,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,239.09. This trade represents a 7.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mach Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:MNR traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 458,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. Mach Natural Resources LP has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of -0.24.

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Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $387.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mach Natural Resources LP will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mach Natural Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mach Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNR. Wall Street Zen raised Mach Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mach Natural Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mach Natural Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mach Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mach Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

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Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

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Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

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