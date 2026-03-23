Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Chiba Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.60 and last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.0450.

Chiba Bank Trading Up 22.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13.

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Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Chiba Bank had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 20.92%.The company had revenue of $721.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.53 million.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: CHBAY) is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Chiba City, Japan. Established in 1943, the bank offers a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, corporate and public sector clients. As one of the largest financial institutions in Chiba Prefecture, Chiba Bank plays a central role in supporting local economic activity and community development.

The bank’s core business activities include deposit-taking, lending, and trust services. Chiba Bank provides retail customers with savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, personal loans and mortgage financing.

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