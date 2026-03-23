Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $313.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $282.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $277.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.47.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE LNG opened at $280.59 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $299.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,219,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 414,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,200,299,000 after purchasing an additional 167,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,279,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $443,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,047,000 after buying an additional 134,695 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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