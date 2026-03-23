Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.1750, with a volume of 857447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Get Certara alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CERT

Certara Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of $995.42 million, a P/E ratio of -621.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 580,097.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 829,540 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 54,677 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.